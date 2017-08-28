Suspect in beating, carjacking at Greenfield business to enter pleas to charges

MILWAUKEE — 18-year-old Corleon Thomas is due in court on Monday afternoon, August 28th to enter pleas to the criminal charges against him. This, in connection with the July 21st beating of a woman during an attempted robbery and carjacking outside Pacific Produce in Greenfield.

The charges against Thomas include 11 felonies and one misdemeanor:

Robbery use of force as a party to crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owners consent as a party to a crime

Attempted armed robbery

First degree reckless injury – use of a dangerous weapon

Operating a motor vehicle without owners consent

Operating a motor vehicle without the owners consent – knowing passenger

Robbery threat of force as a party to crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owners consent as a party to a crime

Operating a motor vehicle without owners consent

Fleeing or eluding an officer

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Thomas was arrested on August 8th, following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle which ended in Glendale. Prosecutors have also linked Thomas to five stolen vehicles — taken between late July and early August.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 21st, police were dispatched to Pacific Produce, near 27th and Grange in Greenfield. There, they spoke with a victim who indicated she parked, and spent five to 10 minutes in her vehicle checking her phone. As she exited, the door was yanked open by a black male suspect who “immediately began punching (the victim) in the head with his fist using brass knuckles.” The victim said she was punched five to six times in the head, and the suspect then tried yanking her out of the vehicle by her leg — breaking her sandal. This, as a female was yelling “grab the purse! Grab the purse!”

The victim said as she fought to hang onto her purse, the straps broke, and the man continued striking her on the head as she reached into her purse for pepper spray. She said she sprayed the male suspect fully in the face and he fled with the female suspect.

A pair of bloody brass knuckles was recovered at the scene.