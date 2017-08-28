Task force created to study impact of elder abuse in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced on Monday, August 28th the creation of a Task Force on Elder Abuse.

According to a news release, the Task Force on Elder Abuse is charged with compiling the resources and knowledge of a multi-disciplinary team of professionals to study the impact of elder abuse in Wisconsin and assess ways to improve outcomes for this growing population of citizens. In addition to developing strategies to address barriers in investigation and prosecutions of elder abuse, the task force will strengthen consumer protection for seniors and create recommendations for improved cross-system communications.

The task force is made up of representatives from Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the Wisconsin State Legislature, law enforcement, Wisconsin Court System, Board on Aging and Long Term Care, Wisconsin Bankers Association, crime victim services, adult protective services, senior living facilities, and senior citizen advocacy organizations. It will meet quarterly, with issue-focused working groups that will meet on a monthly basis.

Attorney General Schimel released this statement on the task force:

“With this rapidly growing population, we must act with urgency to protect our loved ones from becoming the target of financial, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.”

The inaugural meeting of the Task Force on Elder Abuse will take place in October 2017.

For more information about elder abuse, visit the National Adult Protective Services Association, National Center of Elder Abuse, State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care or Wisconsin Aging and Disability Resource Centers.

To report suspected financial, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, please contact your county elder adult-at-risk agency. If you witness an act of abuse, neglect, or exploitation that requires immediate attention, you’re urged to call 911.