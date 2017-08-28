× You can make a difference! Donate to the Harvey Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank

MILWAUKEE — The pictures and stories out of Texas have been heart wrenching.

FOX6 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to offer some comfort and relief to those coping with the effects of Harvey’s devastating rains and flooding.

We’ll be hosting the Harvey Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank on Wednesday, August 30th, from 5:00 a.m. until noon and 4:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much. In the meantime, we invite you to make a pledge by CLICKING HERE.

Thank you for your generosity.