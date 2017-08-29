$500 reward offered after card box stolen during wedding in Mayville

MAYVILLE — Police in Mayville are stepping up the search for the person who stole from a newlywed couple.

The Theresa assistant fire chief and a fire department EMT, Ryan Koll and Amber Burtard, tied the knot at the Mayville Golf Course, and their wedding cards were stolen as they were loading up their truck.

Pam Koll was one of a dozen guests left at the end of the August 19th wedding reception who was helping put gifts in the couple’s truck. The second-to-last item loaded into the back seat was the card box full of hundreds of well wishes from family and friends.

“It was not locked that last trip we made. So it had to be within a minute’s time that those cards were gone,” Pam Koll said. “I really don’t want to see it happen to anybody else. Guard those cards with your life.”

First responders in Dodge County have raised $500 as a reward in this case — for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The couple and their loved ones have said this isn’t about getting the money back. It’s about reading the heartfelt messages in those cards — and at the very least, warning others.