Driver at large after pursuit leads police from West Allis to Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS — A suspect led police on a pursuit from West Allis to Milwaukee early Tuesday morning, August 29th.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m., officers observed a possible drug deal near 77th and Beloit in West Allis. Officers initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle fled sped off.

West Allis police say stop sticks were deployed successfully and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect’s vehicle was disabled near Canal Street and Layton Boulevard in Milwaukee. The driver fled on foot.

A search of the area was conducted but police say the suspect was not located. However, he did leave possible identifying items in the vehicle.

The investigation into the identity of the driver continues.