Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Facebook, Google matching donations to Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund

Posted 3:18 pm, August 29, 2017, by

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The evacuation center which is overcapacity has already received more than 9,000 evacuees with more arriving. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas — Facebook and Google are matching donations to people affected by Hurricane Harvey, the tech giants announced on Tuesday, August 29th.

Facebook says it will match every dollar raised through its platform, up to $1 million, for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund.

The money will support local recovery and rebuilding efforts. U.S. Facebook users are getting a message at the top of their news feed on how to donate.

Google says it is matching $1 million in donations to the American Red Cross.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

The company also matched donations from employees, and said Tuesday it donated $750,000 between its nonprofit arm, Google.org, and employee contributions to organizations such as the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.

Related stories