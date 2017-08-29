Facebook, Google matching donations to Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund

HOUSTON, Texas — Facebook and Google are matching donations to people affected by Hurricane Harvey, the tech giants announced on Tuesday, August 29th.

Facebook says it will match every dollar raised through its platform, up to $1 million, for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund.

The money will support local recovery and rebuilding efforts. U.S. Facebook users are getting a message at the top of their news feed on how to donate.

Google says it is matching $1 million in donations to the American Red Cross.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

The company also matched donations from employees, and said Tuesday it donated $750,000 between its nonprofit arm, Google.org, and employee contributions to organizations such as the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.