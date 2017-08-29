× FBI offers reward of up to $25K for information in triple fatal shooting at Great Lakes Dragaway

RACINE COUNTY — The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest(s) of the individual(s) responsible for the murders of three men at “Larry’s Fun Fest” at the Great Lakes Dragaway on Sunday, August 13th.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. at the dragaway, located on Highway KR. All three of the victims were residents of Aurora, Illinois. They were standing near a food vendor when a suspect approached and shot them — “sounds like point blank range,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said.

The suspect was described in an initial description as a black man in his 20s, wearing cut-off blue jean shorts and a black hoodie, with hair on the top of his head and shaved sides. It’s unclear whether he left the scene on foot or by vehicle that Sunday night.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Kenosha County Sheriffs Department at 262-605-5102 or Aurora Police Investigations, 630-256-5500.