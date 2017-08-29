First lady Melania Trump says Harvey’s effects will last years

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says Texas, Louisiana and other parts of the country will feel Hurricane Harvey’s effects for years to come.
Mrs. Trump released a written statement Tuesday after she joined President Donald Trump for storm briefings in Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas.
US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) are welcomed by officials as they arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017. President Donald Trump flew into storm-ravaged Texas Tuesday in a show of solidarity and leadership in the face of the deadly devastation wrought by Harvey — as the battered US Gulf Coast braces for even more torrential rain. Four days after Harvey slammed onshore as a monster Category Four hurricane, turning roads to rivers in America’s fourth-largest city, emergency crews are still racing to reach hundreds of stranded people in a massive round-the-clock rescue operation. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON
She notes that 1.7 million people are under orders to leave their homes and that more will be displaced as the floodwaters in Houston continue to rise.
The first lady says she wants to offer her help and support not just through words, but also action. She did not say what specifically she will do to help.
Mrs. Trump says what she found to be most profound during the visit was the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the state of Texas.
US President Donald Trump(C) listens alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott(L) and First Lady Melania Trump(R) during a firehouse briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017. President Donald Trump flew into storm-ravaged Texas Tuesday in a show of solidarity and leadership in the face of the deadly devastation wrought by Harvey — as the battered US Gulf Coast braces for even more torrential rain. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON
