First lady Melania Trump says Harvey’s effects will last years

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says Texas, Louisiana and other parts of the country will feel Hurricane Harvey’s effects for years to come.

Mrs. Trump released a written statement Tuesday after she joined President Donald Trump for storm briefings in Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas.

She notes that 1.7 million people are under orders to leave their homes and that more will be displaced as the floodwaters in Houston continue to rise.

The first lady says she wants to offer her help and support not just through words, but also action. She did not say what specifically she will do to help.

Mrs. Trump says what she found to be most profound during the visit was the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the state of Texas.