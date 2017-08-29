Former Gov. Walker aide Cindy Archer loses federal appeal

MADISON, Wis. — A former aide to Gov. Scott Walker has lost an appeal of a federal court ruling rejecting her lawsuit alleging that prosecutors in the now-closed John Doe investigation overstepped their constitutional authority.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by Cindy Archer. She had asked the court to overturn a 2016 ruling tossing her lawsuit against Milwaukee County prosecutors.

They were in charge of the secret investigation in 2011 the focused on former Walker aides and associates when he was Milwaukee County executive.

Archer alleged that Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and his investigators violated her 1st and 4th Amendment rights when they searched her home in 2011.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman ruled in 2016 that the prosecutors were immune from such lawsuits and the federal appeals court on Tuesday agreed.