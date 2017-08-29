Get $5 cheesesteaks during Chubby’s Cheesesteaks grand opening in Walker’s Point

MILWAUKEE — Get your hands on a $5 cheesesteak during the grand opening of the new Chubby’s Cheesesteaks in Walker’s Point Tuesday, August 29th.

According to Chubby’s Cheesesteaks Facebook page, the new Chubby’s will open their doors at noon, with $5 cheesesteaks until 5:00 p.m.

The first 100 customers in the door will also receive a free bobblehead.

The new Chubby’s Cheesesteaks in Walker’s Point is located at 605 S. 1st Street.

The $5 deal excludes the french fry cheesesteak sandwich and build-your-own cheesesteak sandwich.