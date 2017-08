Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- The much-anticipated "Grate Modern Mac & Cheese" opened their doors in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, August 29th.

The restaurant, located in the Whitestone Station development, features up to a dozen gourmet mac and cheese dishes, including buffalo chicken, chicken bacon jalapeno ranch, and green chile pepperjack.

All entrees are made with recipes developed in-house, using only Wisconsin milk.

The new restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.