Kohl’s donates $500K to Red Cross for Harvey relief, $1M to associates impacted by storm

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s is donating $500,000 toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts in Texas, the company announced Tuesday, August 29th.

The donation is being made to the American Red Cross, according to a release from Kohl’s officials.

In addition, Kohl’s plans to provide an estimated $1 million in financial support to Kohl’s associates who have been significantly impacted by the storm.

Kohl’s officials will continue to monitor the impact of the flooding throughout the region to evaluate the need for additional assistance, according to the release.

“Hundreds of thousands of families have been displaced or impacted by Hurricane Harvey and at Kohl’s, we are grateful to be in the position to provide financial support to aid in emergency relief services,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief merchandising and customer officer. “In addition to supporting the communities we serve, we are also providing assistance to our associates who have been directly impacted by the storm to help as they recover. Our hearts are with the people of Texas and across the Gulf Coast.”

Here’s how you can help: In addition to financial contributions, Kohl’s is encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of relief efforts through Kohl’s volunteer program. To inquire about coordinating a Kohl’s volunteer program event, contact your local Kohl’s store and ask to speak with the store manager about the event.

Find your nearest Kohl’s by visiting Kohls.com.

According to the release, since 2001, Kohl’s has donated more than $7 million to support the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts across the country.