Milwaukee Bucks: “Return to the MECCA” game set for October 26th

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday, August 29th the team will take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday, October 26th at 7:00 p.m. for the “Return to the MECCA” game. Officials say the game will be nationally televised on TNT.

In celebration of the team’s 50th Anniversary, the Bucks will “Return to the MECCA” to play a regular season game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, where the Bucks called home from their inaugural season in 1968 until 1988.

The team also unveiled its Classic Edition uniform to be worn for the “Return to the Mecca” game and selected other dates throughout the season.

In 20 seasons at the approximately 11,000-seat MECCA, the Bucks compiled a 582-209 home record, made 16 playoff appearances, won 12 division championships and two conference titles. In just their third season, the Bucks compiled a 34-2 record at the MECCA and went on to win the 1971 NBA Championship.

“Return to the MECCA” will be the first time the Bucks have hosted a regular season home game off-site in Wisconsin since they played three regular season home games in Madison during the 1974-75 season.

Information on all ticketing options for “Return to the MECCA” and the 50th Anniversary season can be found at bucks.com/tickets or by calling the Bucks ticket office at 414-227-0599.