Milwaukee police: Fight leads to gunfire, 1 seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded after a fight on Milwaukee’s north side on Tuesday afternoon, August 29th.
Milwaukee police say they shooting happened in the neighborhood near 25th and Auer around 2:30 p.m.
The victim was driven to a hospital by a passer-by. He is being treated for serious injuries.
MPD continues to seek suspects.
