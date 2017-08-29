× Dept. of Justice: Officers who shot man who killed 4 will not face charges

MADISON — Police officers who shot and killed a northern Wisconsin man after he killed four people in March did not commit any crime, the Wisconsin Department of Justice concluded after completing its investigation and making the report public Tuesday.

The Division of Criminal Investigation report provides new details into the March 22 shootings by Nengmy Vang. It also clears the officers who converged on Vang’s apartment after he shot and killed four people, including a police officer.

Based on the facts and circumstances, the officers who shot Vang acted legally within the performance of their duties and did nothing that warrants criminal charges, said Assistant Attorney General Roy Korte.

Vang, 45, and his wife were separated and going through a bitter divorce. He filed a petition to divorce her in 2015 and went on the shooting rampage the same day that he demanded she sign divorce papers.

Vang first shot and killed his wife’s co-workers, Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, at a Rothschild bank. He then went to the nearby Schofield law firm of his wife’s divorce attorney, Sara Quirt Sann, shooting her in the head and killing her.

Vang fled to his apartment in nearby Weston where he barricaded himself inside. As police established a perimeter around the building, Van shot and killed Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland.

The investigative report said Weiland had been shot in the head.

Police exchanged gunfire with Vang before storming the apartment. Vang was hit 11 times, according to the report, and taken to the hospital where he died nine days later on March 31.

The shootings happened in a cluster of towns near Wausau, which is 90 miles west of Green Bay in north-central Wisconsin.