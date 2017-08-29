President Trump: ‘All option are on the table’ after NK missile test

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts an event for military mothers on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day with is wife, first lady Melania Trump, in the East Room of the White Hosue May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Marine Chamber Orchestra and the U.S. Army Chors performed patriotic music for the invited guests two days before Mother's Day. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says “all options are on the table” after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.
Pres. Trump says in a written statement Tuesday that “threatening and destabilizing actions” only increase North Korea’s isolation in the region and around the world.
The president says North Korea’s actions show “contempt for its neighbors” and that “all option are on the table” in terms of a U.S. response.
In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.