“Ready to come home:” Milwaukee woman stranded on cruise ship that can’t dock due to Harvey

TEXAS -- A Milwaukee woman is stranded -- stuck on a cruise ship and unable to make her way back to Milwaukee amid Harvey. After heavy rain and severe flooding, the Galveston port closed, and it's uncertain when her ship might be able to dock there. Additionally, once they do, it's unclear how they'll navigate through the devastation.

"I can't believe I'm in the midst of everything," Bindu Derksen said. "It's scary because you don't know whats going to happen."

On August 21st, she set out on a cruise to Mexico. She was supposed to return to the port in Galveston Saturday.

"As we got closer to Galveston, they said the port was closed because of the storm and they sent us back out to sea," Derksen said.

After Harvey churned into the Gulf Coast and slammed into Texas, causing catastrophic flooding, cities were left in ruin, and the devastation has been felt by thousands.

"I've been praying," Derksen said.

Derksen's ship has been traveling different channels, as officials wait for the storm to subside, and the water to recede.

"I'm ready to come home. I miss my grandkids," Derksen said.

With intermittent phone service and connection to those on land, Derksen said they're able to get only bits and pieces of the full scope of damage done. While she passes time on a boat full of amenities, she put her dilemma in perspective as many of her fellow guests on board who are from Texas have said they're unsure what they'll come home to.

"All we can do is pray and hope for the best. Everything is in God's hands right now," Derksen said.

Derksen said she hopes the ship can get to Texas by the weekend. She's traveling with her brother, who lives in Texas, so they'll assess that damage and then hopefully she can find a flight home.