Red Cross volunteer with daughter in Houston headed down to help Harvey victims: “I pray for people”

MILWAUKEE -- Mary Harmon was the latest American Red Cross volunteer from Wisconsin to head to Texas in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey -- and she's not the only person from Wisconsin lending a hand -- working to help those who have lost so much.

As Harmon prepared to head to Houston Tuesday, August 29th, she said it is our duty to help others in times like these.

"Water is very, very strong. It's very powerful," Harmon said.

Harmon has been a shelter coordinator for the last eight years, helping find beds and food for those left with nothing after disasters. She has helped out in Louisiana and New Jersey, but she said she's never seen anything like the images coming out of Houston after Harvey.

"I just pray for people. I say, 'I better get out and do something if I can help just one person,'" Harmon said.

Harmon's daughter lives in Houston. She said Tuesday her daughter is OK -- but there won't be any time to visit. During her two-week deployment, Harmon expects to be working around-the-clock.

"We're getting people, equipment, food, everything in as fast as humanly possible," Barbara Behling, Red Cross spokeswoman said.

Red Cross officials have asked those looking to make a donation to pack their patience. The website has slowed a bit, as the need has grown.

There's hope a FOX6 News Harvey Aftermath Phone Bank set for Wednesday will help raise even more for Harvey victims.

"Your help is going to go a long way," Behling said.

And in Pewaukee Tuesday, a food drive got underway, thanks to former Wisconsin Badgers star and current Houston Texans DE JJ Watt. He raised more than $4 million as of Tuesday evening after launching an online fundraiser Sunday.

"It brings you to tears seeing the community come together," Connie Watt said. "The grocery stores are closed right now. They can't even get to them."

Donations will be accepted through Thursday.

"Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We'll make sure it gets to the right people," Connie Watt said.