Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Suspects disguised as nuns attempt to rob bank in Pennsylvania

Posted 2:10 pm, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 02:11PM, August 29, 2017

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. -- The FBI is searching for two women police say dressed up as nuns and attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania Monday.

A surveillance image provided by WNEP shows two would-be bank robbers dressed as nuns in Pennsylvania.

A surveillance image shows two would-be bank robbers dressed as nuns in Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred at a Citizens Bank near Tannersville, WNEP reported.

Two women dressed as nuns entered the bank and showed a gun to one of the tellers, according to police.

The teller activated an alarm, which investigators believe could have scared off the would-be robbers. Both suspects left the without taking anything.

It was unclear if the two fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

The FBI has taken over the investigation from local police, WNEP reported.