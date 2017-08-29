Waukesha police: Man threatens he’ll “shoot clerks” during attempted robbery at Walgreens

WAUKESHA — A man in his 30s was arrested after Waukesha police say he entered a Walgreens store and demanded Oxycodone pills otherwise he’d “shoot clerks.”

The incident happened at the Walgreens located at 230 Madison Street on Monday, August 28th around 7:30 p.m.

Waukesha police say a white man in his 30s handed an employee who works in the pharmacy a note demanding Oxycodone pills otherwise he’d “shoot clerks.” The suspect then showed the employee and object which resembled a handgun.

Officials say the man was given a small amount of Oxycodone pills and he took off on foot.

Authorities responded to the scene and began searching the area with the assistance of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit. Officials say the suspect was still nearby and eventually turned himself in without incident. He was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect’s name and information is not being released at this time.