Nearly 9,000 zinc panels now being installed on new Milwaukee Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE — The next time you drive by the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, catch a glimpse of the new look being applied to the exterior of the building.

Mortenson Construction says there are nearly 9,000 zinc panels being installed. That’s approximately 80,000 square feet of zinc that will shine on the outside of the building. It’s going to take nine semi-trucks to bring all of the panels to the job site near 4th and Juneau in downtown Milwaukee.

The addition of the new zinc panels comes just days after the topping off ceremony at the new arena. The topping off ceremony included putting into place the highest beam in the structure — to signify the completion of the roof. The beam weighed just over two tons and was raised up more than 120 feet to the ceiling. It was signed by construction workers who have toiled over the facility.

A crew of nearly 700 workers continue the progress on the facility, which will cost more than $500 million. Since our last update at the end of July, electricity has been getting installed at the new arena. The goal is to get the building fully enclosed by late fall.