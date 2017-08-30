× 17-year-old arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened on Tuesday evening, August 29th.

Around 9:30 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to a crash near 19th and Rogers Street.

Officials say a stolen vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle that was crossing the intersection.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee the scene but people in the area were able to restrain him until officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the suspected driver was taken into custody and issued a ticket for a hit-and-run causing injury.

The investigation is ongoing.