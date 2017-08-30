24-year-old man jumps off I-94 to avoid deputies in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County officials say a 24-year-old man jumped off I-94 while fleeing a deputy attempting to make a traffic stop, and fell approximately 25 feet to the roadway below.

The incident happened Tuesday evening, August 29th around 8:45 p.m.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Nissan that was traveling southbound on I-94 for an illegal temporary registration. After the deputy activated his emergency lights/siren to stop the Nissan, it took off — reaching 100 miles-per-hour.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan, a 24-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and struck the west side median wall in the 9500 block of I-94.

The driver then quickly got out of the vehicle and jumped off the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office. The 24-year-old man fell approximately 25 feet to the roadway underneath (Highway C/Wilmot Road).Kenosha officials say a vehicle traveling on Wilmot Road had to swerve to avoid striking him.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Froedtert Hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter with severe injuries.

An 18-year-old passenger, who remained with the vehicle, was also transported to a hospital for injuries.

The 24-year-old operator of the Nissan is facing numerous charges including his second OWI offense, hit-and-run causing injury and felony fleeing.

Identification of those involved are not being released at this time until the investigation is complete.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.