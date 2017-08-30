× 30-year-old man seriously hurt following shooting near 62nd and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man is seriously hurt after being shot near 62nd and Keefe Tuesday, August 29th.

It happened in his home around 11:50 p.m.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to search for a suspect.

Police say that robbery appears to be the motive, but they are still investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.

