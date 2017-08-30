“Anything we can do:” Milwaukee’s ‘All City Towing’ stepping up to help Harvey victims

MILWAUKEE — A group of Milwaukee tow truck drivers is headed to Houston to tow flooded cars — but they need your help before they go.

“They’re estimating about a half-million cars are going to be flooded,” said Jeff Piller with All City Towing.

It is going to take months to clean up after Harvey. A huge part of that will include removing abandoned, flooded vehicles.

“Get them out of the street, wherever they floated — other people’s homes,” said Piller.

That’s where All City Towing comes in.

“We are expected to be gone for about eight weeks, and they’re going to be working seven days a week, 12-hour shifts,” said Piller.

The Milwaukee company, run by Piller, is sending a crew of four drivers and four flatbeds to the Houston area.

“Their families are going to be missing them and stuff but they’re all OK with that,” Piller said.

Since they’ll be driving the 1,100 miles, Piller said he wants to fill up the trucks with bottled water and is asking for donations.

“Anything we can do to help,” Piller said.

The crews will leave Friday, September 1st with the trucks, the water and plenty of special tools.

“A lot of it is going to be highly-skilled recovery,” said Piller.

It will be a tough couple of months, short on employees and trucks, but Piller said he knows it will be worth it.

“It was very important,” said Piller.

The four crews will be leaving Milwaukee on Friday at 10:00 a.m. If you can make donations of bottled water, please please drop them off at All City Towing near 13th and Grange before then.