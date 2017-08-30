Attempted homicide charges filed against Richfield man, accused of beating 13-year-old neighbor

RICHFIELD — A 46-year-old Richfield man is facing attempted homicide charges, accused of attacking his 13-year-old neighbor.

Brian Olson is facing one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide and one count of failing to comply with an officer/person into custody.

He was in court Wednesday, August 30th for his initial appearance. Cash bond was set at $500,000. A hearing was set for October 11th.

Olson was last in court in this case on August 21st. At that point, charges hadn’t yet been filed. He was seen with his arm in a sling for his bail/bond hearing.

Prosecutors say Olson brutally beat his 13-year-old neighbor, who was mowing his parents’ lawn.

During his bail/bond hearing, Olson’s attorney informed the court Olson is on disability.

“Mr. Olson’s sole income is from disability. I believe he receives approximately $2,000 a month. He does have some mental health concerns,” Olson’s attorney said.

Washington County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the case was bizarre from the beginning.

“The 13-year-old was using the family lawnmower and then had these serious injuries to his head and it didn’t make sense,” Schmidt said.

The victim’s father found him unresponsive outside the family’s home on Wexford Circle, a subdivision known for its tranquility. Through their investigation, authorities gathered strong evidence Olson was behind the beating.

A temporary felony warrant was issued for his arrest. A photo and vehicle description was sent out to the public.

On August 16th, an employee at Holy Hill spotted the suspect car in a parking lot and called police.

Sheriff Schmidt said Olson resisted arrest and wanted to die.

“He wanted deputies to shoot him,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said deputies had to use force to arrest him.

“They used several Tasers on him as he tried to run away,” Schmidt said.

After his arrest, Olson was placed inside the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, pending an evaluation with a doctor.