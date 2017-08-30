Baby No. 2 on the way for Michael Phelps, wife

Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
August 30, 2017

USA's Michael Phelps (L) kisses his son Boomer next to his partner Nicole Johnson (R) and mother Deborah (C) after he won the Men's 200m Butterfly Final during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 9, 2016. / AFP / Martin BUREAU

Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.

Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.

Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.