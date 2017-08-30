× Baby No. 2 on the way for Michael Phelps, wife

Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.

Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.

Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.