Consumer Reports: Give to charities in the position to help

TEXAS — As Harvey continues to devastate parts of Texas and Louisiana, you may be thinking about donating money, food, clothing, or other items to flood victims.

Consumer Reports has some important advice to make sure your money and items get to the people who need it most, while also protecting you from getting scammed by bogus charities.

“It’s unfortunate that during times of crisis, we’re seeing scammers create fake charities to steal your donations.

In this story Consumer Reports: The Best Ways to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

That’s why it’s really important to research before you donate. Charity watchdog sites like the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance and CharityNavigator have created lists of highly-rated charities dedicated to Hurricane Harvey, ” said Nikhil Hutheesing, the Money Editor at Consumer Reports

As for what to donate, Consumer Reports says sending money is easiest and often the most effective way to help victims. And be cautious about making donations to crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe. If you don’t personally know the recipient, it can be difficult to tell whether it’s legitimate.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.