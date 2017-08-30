Experience the underground vibe at Chic Underground Lounge

MILWAUKEE -- Southern hospitality right here in Milwaukee. Chic Underground Lounge and Restaurant is a venue with jazz, blues, R&B music along with delicious southern comfort food.

About Chic Underground (website)

Experience the “Underground” vibe when you visit Chic Underground Lounge. Chic Undergound Lounge is a “true” lounge, located in Milwaukee’s famous East Town business district! Obscurely located in the underground level 770 N. Jefferson Street. Chic Underground is an upscale entertainment venue specializing in “live” jazz, blues, R&B, funk and neo-soul music combined with the delicious cuisine of southern comfort food. Enjoy Chic’s southern hospitality while you enjoy a well-rounded menu of southern favorites such as country fried catfish, southern fried chicken and shrimp with accompaniments of southern styled red beans and rice, baked macaroni and cheese, collard greens with smoked turkey and Chic’s famous southeren style candied yams. Chic’s Louisiana style gumbo, jambalaya, and signature PO Boys are also a definite treat for your taste buds! Yes, scratch desserts, such as peach cobbler and sweet potato pie. Accenting our southern fare, Chic Underground Lounge showcases live performances from some of Milwaukee’s most talented jazz, blues, R&B, neo-soul, and funk bands. Chic Underground also features concerts from nationally known artists as well. Be certain to check our event calendar for dates, times and tickets!!!