Getting a flatter stomach: foods to avoid and exercises to try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Trying to get a flatter stomach? Not all foods are created equal! Erika Alexander with Push Functional Fitness gives six bloat-causing foods -- and some belly-friendly ones we can replace them with.

Avoid:

Sugar

Alcohol

Dairy

Gluten

Artificial sweeteners

Soy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And not crazy about crunches? Get up off the floor to work your core! Erika teaches some standing ab exercises.

Here are her 6 Moves to a 6 Pack: