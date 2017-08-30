Getting a flatter stomach: foods to avoid and exercises to try

MILWAUKEE -- Trying to get a flatter stomach? Not all foods are created equal! Erika Alexander with Push Functional Fitness gives six bloat-causing foods -- and some belly-friendly ones we can replace them with.
Avoid:
- Sugar
- Alcohol
- Dairy
- Gluten
- Artificial sweeteners
- Soy
And not crazy about crunches? Get up off the floor to work your core! Erika teaches some standing ab exercises.
Here are her 6 Moves to a 6 Pack:
- Tea pots
- Crossover crunches
- Extended toe touches
- Overhead standing crunches
- Side knee-drive crunches
- Windmills