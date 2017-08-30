Getting a flatter stomach: foods to avoid and exercises to try

Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
MILWAUKEE -- Trying to get a flatter stomach?  Not all foods are created equal! Erika Alexander with Push Functional Fitness gives six bloat-causing foods -- and some belly-friendly ones we can replace them with.

Avoid:

  • Sugar
  • Alcohol
  • Dairy
  • Gluten
  • Artificial sweeteners
  • Soy

And not crazy about crunches? Get up off the floor to work your core! Erika teaches some standing ab exercises.

Here are her 6 Moves to a 6 Pack:

  • Tea pots
  • Crossover crunches
  • Extended toe touches
  • Overhead standing crunches
  • Side knee-drive crunches
  • Windmills