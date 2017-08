CEDARBURG — Wednesday, August 30th was a big day for a World War II veteran!

Dwight Shanks turned 100 years old, and a special celebration was held at Lasata Crossings Assisted Living facility in Cedarburg.

The retired lieutenant colonel served in the Army during the second world war.

Several current and former service members were there to help welcome Mr. Shanks to the “Century Club.”

