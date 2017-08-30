“It’s hard to comprehend:” After severe flooding in Burlington, residents donate to Harvey victims

BURLINGTON — Burlington residents in July were impacted by severe flooding and some of them Wednesday, August 30th donated to the American Red Cross via a FOX6 Harvey relief phone bank in an effort to help those now going through what they’ve been through — but one a much larger scale.

On Wednesday, the Fox River in Burlington was well within its banks after terrible flooding in early July. Some residents there said they’re hopeful Harvey victims will get the help they were denied.

“You’d never believe there was a flood that came through here — and if we were standing here, the water would probably be up to (my shoulder) if we were standing in the floodwater,” Tom Boyle said.

The pain from the record flooding was still sharp for Boyle nearly two months later, who recalled what he told a devastated neighbor who didn’t have flood insurance.

“‘FEMA’s going to help out’ — so that calmed him down a little bit. Now we found out FEMA’s not going to help, and we don’t qualify for the help from FEMA, which is…it’s a shock almost,” Boyle said.

Boyle said he was certain, given residents’ political ties, they’d get some help from Washington.

“Our congressman (Paul Ryan) is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, he’s third in line to the presidency. This is his district,” Boyle said, “So if he can’t help us, who can?”

FEMA denied the request for help in SE Wisconsin, saying the damage here did not meet the requirements for federal aid. The agency will most assuredly help those hurt by Hurricane Harvey, which threatens to be the costliest flood in U.S. history. Others who can vividly recall the July flood want to help too.

“I’ve never even seen flooding in my lifetime like I saw in Burlington, and then to see video of what they’re experiencing in Texas is almost hard to comprehend,” Tim Spiegelhoff said.

Spiegelhoff said he considers himself lucky the flood only damaged his basement.

“What I had here was really minor and not even worth mentioning in some ways compared to what many of those (in Burlington) went through but, then, watching on TV the last few days what they’re experiencing in Houston, just, it’s overwhelming to see,” Spiegelhoff said.

Boyle, who said he did lose a lot, admitted he’s stressed by the prospect of recovering without FEMA assistance, but he noted neighbors help each other here and he’s seeing the same thing in Texas.

“Our heart goes out to Houston because, right now, they’re trying to survive the flood and now we’re in recovery here,” Boyle said.

Donations from Burlington flood victims to FOX6’s phone bank ranged from $20 to $100.