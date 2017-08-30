Milwaukee Brewers help support Harvey relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are encouraging fans to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts during the weekend series against the Washington Nationals at Miller Park from August 31st through September 3rd, according to a recent release.

There are numerous ways in which fans can help contribute, including a Mystery Baseball event, the 50/50 raffle and an online auction.

The release say the Brewers Wives will host a Mystery Bag event on Sunday, September 2nd, with all profits going towards the relief efforts. For a $40 donation, fans will receive a pink mystery bag, which will contain an autographed baseball by a current Brewers player, Manager Craig Counsell, Hall of Fame Broadcaster Bob Uecker, or a player from another team. Brewers Wives will be stationed throughout the ballpark selling the mystery bags until they’re sold out.

The Crew will host an online auction from September 11th through September 24th of an autographed bowling ball signed by the Brewers bullpen. The ball has been donated by pitcher Jimmy Nelson.

In addition, Brewers Community Foundation will donate all 50/50 raffle ticket sales towards Hurricane Harvey relief from the team’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday games, according to the release.

Major League Baseball is also encouraging fans to help victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey by visiting YouCaring.com/MLBSupports.