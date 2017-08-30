Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office now reviewing deputy-involved fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing the deputy-involved fatal shooting of 19-year-old Terry Williams that happened on Sunday, June 11th.

Williams was shot along Milwaukee’s lakefront on Sunday evening. William was pronounced dead Tuesday, June 13th at Froedtert Hospital.

Dashcam video shows what happened from the vantage point of a deputy trying to pull over the Audi Williams was driving Sunday. You can hear the voice of Captain Daniel Hughes speaking about the video from the office of the sheriff.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the squad's flashing lights and an external microphone command to pull over, the Audi cuts across traffic then heads across park land towards Lincoln Memorial Drive. In slow motion, once on Lincoln Memorial, you can see the Audi jumping the median. The sheriff's office says the Audi then went into the oncoming traffic lanes. That's when Deputy Michael Truax fired into the SUV. The SUV made it back into northbound lanes before it crashed into a parked vehicle.

A statement from lawyers involved says "the video clearly shows that Mr. Williams was not trying to run down anyone."

Truax was assigned to foot patrol in the area, and has been placed on administrative leave after this shooting. He's been with the MCSO since August 2016.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department was leading this investigation. On Tuesday, August 29th, it turned the case over the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.