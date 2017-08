WAUWATOSA — Milwaukee and Wauwatosa police on Wednesday, August 30th teamed up to arrest burglary suspects near 95th and Keefe.

Police said Wauwatosa officers on a “directed patrol assignment involving burglaries to homes,” observed suspects enter a home in the area.

The area was cordoned off, and Milwaukee police helped Wauwatosa police arrest the suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

