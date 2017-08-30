Mississippi River dam operations changed to deter Asian carp

An Asian carp leaps into the air after being spooked by Captain Nathan Wallick of Peoria Carp Hunters so his customers can try to shoot the flying fish with bows and arrows on the Illinois River in Peoria, Illinois on June 19, 2012. Asian silver carp jump as high as 10 feet in the air when spooked by a boat motor or other disturbances in the water. The fast-breeding and voracious fish -- often called aquatic vacuum cleaners -- have wiped out native species and put a major dent in recreational fishing and boating on lakes and rivers across the central United States. Captain Nathan Wallick of Peoria Carp Hunters has found a fun way to try to keep the carp population down. AFP PHOTO/MIRA OBERMAN
An Asian carp leaps into the air after being spooked by Captain Nathan Wallick of Peoria Carp Hunters so his customers can try to shoot the flying fish with bows and arrows on the Illinois River in Peoria, Illinois on June 19, 2012. Asian silver carp jump as high as 10 feet in the air when spooked by a boat motor or other disturbances in the water. The fast-breeding and voracious fish -- often called aquatic vacuum cleaners -- have wiped out native species and put a major dent in recreational fishing and boating on lakes and rivers across the central United States. Captain Nathan Wallick of Peoria Carp Hunters has found a fun way to try to keep the carp population down. AFP PHOTO/MIRA OBERMAN
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Army Corps of Engineers has tweaked how it runs Lock and Dam 8 on the Mississippi River in Genoa, Wisconsin, in hopes of impeding the spread upriver of invasive Asian carp.
The Corps says it has changed the way it operates the spillway gates at the dam to deter adult carp from swimming through. It has also mounted underwater speakers in the lock gates that broadcast low-frequency noises that deter carp but aren’t known to affect important native species.
The changes were recommended by a University of Minnesota team led by Peter Sorensen. He said in the Corps’ announcement Tuesday that the changes were designed to stop carp while having minimal effects on native fish and angling. He adds that they don’t affect barge traffic either and cost nothing.