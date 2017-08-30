Officials: Man in Buick going 80 mph admits to driving “kinda fast” before hit-and-run crash that injured 4

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured four people, including a ten-year-old child, near Fond du Lac and Armitage Avenues.

Marcus Wade has been charged with the following:

First degree reckless injury (three counts)

Hit and run causing great bodily harm (three counts)

The crash happened on August 19th, around 11:15 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, four people in a Nissan were traveling westbound on Armitage Avenue, when their vehicle was struck by an oncoming Buick traveling southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue.

The passengers in the Nissan were all hurt — including a ten-year-old who sustained massive head trauma, and a 20-year-old who was treated for a broken arm, ruptured kidney and lacerated spleen. The driver of the Nissan was treated for bruising and pain.

The investigation revealed the Buick, operated by Wade, was traveling at approximately 80 miles-per-hour before the crash. The posted speed limit on West Fond du Lac Avenue is 35 miles-per-hour.

Wade admitted he was driving “kinda fast” on Fond du Lac when a car ran a stop sign and he struck it. Wade stated after the crash, he got out of his vehicle to check on the occupants, saying he “knew they were hurt but felt that they looked they would be OK.” Investigators say Wade stated he fled because he’s been to prison twice, but he called police when he saw on FOX6 News a child had been injured.

Wade stated he would turn himself in on August 23rd, but did not do so, according to the criminal compalint. When officials called Wade, the criminal complaint states he said, “he did not know how it was going to look in court because he was turning himself in whenever the (expletive) he wants, but at least it was better than what most people would do.”

Wade turned himself in the following day.

According to the complaint, when asked how fast he thought he was going, Wade stated 50 miles-per-hour. The complaint states Wade broke down several times saying, “I swear to God if I knew there was kids in the car I wouldn’t have left.”