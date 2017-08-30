× One injured following apartment fire near Springdale & Bluemound

WAUKESHA — One person is injured following an apartment fire late Tuesday night, August 29th.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Springdale and Bluemound Road.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the apartment.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.

Officials say $20,000 in damage is estimated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

