One injured following apartment fire near Springdale & Bluemound
WAUKESHA — One person is injured following an apartment fire late Tuesday night, August 29th.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Springdale and Bluemound Road.
Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the apartment.
One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.
Officials say $20,000 in damage is estimated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
