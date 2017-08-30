Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
Police work to ID victim with ties to Milwaukee amid death investigation in Racine Co.

Posted 3:43 pm, August 30, 2017

Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are working with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to confirm the identity of a victim amid a death investigation in the Town of Yorkville in Racine County.

Police said the deceased is believed to have ties to the Milwaukee area.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Again — officials are working to confirm the victim’s identity.

