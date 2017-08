GREEN BAY — NFL Network and NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Green Bay Packers are signing linebacker Ahmad Brooks to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million.

The #Packers are signing LB Ahmad Brooks to a 1-year deal that can be worth up to $5M, source said. Another(!) GB free agent signing coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

Back to new #Packers LB Ahmad Brooks: He was to make $4.5M with #49ers. Gets $3.5M base in August from #Packers…. with a chance to make $5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

