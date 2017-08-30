Republican state Rep. Kooyenga won’t run for Senate

MADISON — Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga says he won’t run for the U.S. Senate.

Former Marine Kevin Nicholson has entered the race and Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir is expected to officially get in soon. Madison businessman Eric Hovde is also mulling a bid.

Kooyenga said Wednesday that after “considerable thought and prayer” he has decided against entering the race to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Kooyenga says “it is clear I can best serve our country and principles by fighting for our Republic at the state level.”

Kooyenga could run for Vukmir’s state Senate seat, which covers parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

Kooyenga says he wants to continue serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, working in the private sector and spending time with his family.