Sip and Purr: Milwaukee’s very first “cat cafe” coming soon!

MILWAUKEE — The first “cat cafe” is coming to Milwaukee!

A Facebook page has been created for the future “Sip & Purr Cat Cafe” planned for Milwaukee. Officials said in a post Wednesday, August 30th they’re “boots on the ground” in search of a Milwaukee location for the cafe.

It’ll be a cafe and neighborhood cat adoption center, all under one roof.

Visitors will be able to sip coffee and wine and nibble on small bites while chilling with the “coolest cats in town!”

And — EVERY cat at the cafe will be available for adoption, so if you fall in love, you’ll be able to bring your new friend home.

Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn has partnered with Sip & Purr to provide adoptable cats at the cafe.

Officials noted “no cat will have ever stepped paw in the actual cafe,” for those with health concerns.

Again — officials are currently looking for a location for this unique and first-of-its kind cafe in Milwaukee — and they noted they’ll be hiring soon!

Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to email info@sipandpurr.com.

For more information, CLICK HERE to access the cafe’s website, and CLICK HERE for their Facebook page.