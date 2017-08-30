Third Ward Art Festival returns with more food, art, and wine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Broadway Street in the Third Ward will shut down Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd for the neighborhood's annual Art Festival. FOX6 is at the Milwaukee Public Market Wednesday morning, August 30th, to see how drinking a glass of wine can go to a good cause.

About the Third Ward Art Festival (website)

The 6th annual Third Ward Art Festival returns on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., along Broadway street between St. Paul and Menomonee streets in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Free and open to the public, the Third Ward Art Festival will showcase the work of more than 140-juried artists, 36 of whom are from Wisconsin, in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood and furniture. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees will be able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.

Fun activities including color creations, art fest bingo and spin art will be available for children, making it the perfect festival for art enthusiasts of all ages. There will also be live music from Parisian singer Michelet and guitar duo Patchouli. Guests can enjoy lunch alfresco, among neighboring restaurants and the Milwaukee Public Market. We are so pleased to announce that Bright Pink is the charity chosen for the Green Ribbon Project for this festival. Participating artists put the green ribbon on a piece of their choice in their booth and IF the piece is sold the artist agrees to give 10% of the proceeds to Bright Pink.