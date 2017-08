Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They wanted to help and decided to take matters into their own hands. Four young girls from Wauwatosa are making a difference to the victims of Harvey -- and shared their story on FOX6 WakeUp News on Wednesday morning, August 30th -- during the Disaster Relief Phone Bank being hosted at the station. We hope you will be inspired by their story -- and donate yourself.

CLICK HERE to make on online donation -- or text HARVEY to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation.