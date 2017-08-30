“We want answers:” Manhunt underway to 2 suspects charged in triple shooting

MILWAUKEE — A manhunt is underway for two suspects now charged with the triple shooting at a south side Milwaukee club. One person was killed.

Wilted flowers wrap around a pole near 5th and National. It is just feet from the scene of Saturday morning’s triple shooting at the Kaña night club. Rafael Ortega’s nephew, Angel, was the 20-year-old who was shot and killed.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Jose Sanchez and 25-year-old Omar Estrada in the case. They are facing first degree reckless homicide, party to a crime among other charges. But men remain at large.

“These people are crazy, they don’t have heart. They don’t care who they are shooting at,” Ortega said.

Prosecutors say the shooting was a result of an argument on the dance floor. Witnesses told police they saw both men fire weapons in the direction of Angel and another person outside of the club. Eleven casings for two different handguns were found between the parking lot and the front of the building.

“They are armed and dangerous. They could be killing somebody else’s nephew,” Ortega said.

Ortega believes his nephew was caught in the crossfire. He has learned all the men at one point knew each other. Ortega said his family is frustrated with the night club owners. His nephew was not of age — and was allowed inside without an ID. Ortega said on Tuesday, they were told the owner wanted to speak with them at a neighborhood meeting, but at the last minute did not show.

“We were just waiting. We want answers. Why?” Ortega said.

FOX6 News tried to reach the owner of Kaña. A request for comment on the shooting was left with an employee.

For now, the Ortega family is asking the community for help to bring the two men to justice.

“You are not snitches because this could be your son.” “If anyone knows where these people are, don’t hesitate to call the police. You are not snitches because this could be your son,” Ortega said.

The employee FOX6 News spoke with said it is not known yet when the club will open back up.

Meanwhile, the family has established a GoFundMe.com account to help with funeral expenses for Angel Ortega.