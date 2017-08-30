× You can make a difference! Donate to Harvey Aftermath Disaster Relief

MILWAUKEE — Thank you for your generous support of the FOX6 Harvey Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank. Our phone bank is now closed.

But you can still make a donation to help those coping with Harvey’s devastating rains and flooding.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS, CLICK HERE to make on online donation, or text HARVEY to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation.

Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

Thank you again for your generosity.