× You can make a difference! Donate to the Harvey Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank

MILWAUKEE — The pictures coming out of the Houston area are devastating – the stories heart wrenching.

FOX6 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to offer some comfort and relief to those coping with the effects of Harvey’s overwhelming rain and flooding.

The Harvey Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank is open today, August 30th, from 5:00 a.m. – noon and 4:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Please call 414-355-3160 now and make a pledge to help those in dire need. Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

You can also CLICK HERE to make on online donation. Or text HARVEY to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation.

Thank you for your generosity.