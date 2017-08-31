Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
2 in custody following police pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Milwaukee Thursday, August 31st.

It began when officers saw a vehicle that was taken during a robbery and engaged in a pursuit.

Later, the suspects left their vehicle near 9th and North. Officials say officers then chased them on foot.

Officials say the two suspects, a 15-year-old and 18-year-old, were then taken into custody shortly after.

Authorities say the 15-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital.

 

