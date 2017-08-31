Donation doubled! Kohl’s will provide $1M to Red Cross, $1M to associates impacted by Harvey

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s officials on Thursday, August 31st announced they’ll double their earlier announced donation to support relief efforts in response to the severe weather impacting Texas and the Gulf Coast after Harvey — for a total of a $1 million cash donation to the American Red Cross.

In addition, Kohl’s will provide an estimated $1 million in financial support to Kohl’s associates who have been significantly impacted by the storm.

“The destruction of the hurricane and its aftermath has continued to escalate day by day,” said Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, CEO and president in a news release. “We feel compelled to increase our donation to the Red Cross to help families across Texas and the Gulf Coast during this time of great need.”

To encourage others to donate to disaster relief efforts, Kohl’s has posted American Red Cross donation information on Kohls.com, in Kohl’s stores, and on the Kohl’s mobile app, according to the release.

Kohl’s is also encouraging its associates to volunteer in support of relief efforts through Kohl’s volunteer program. To inquire about coordinating a Kohl’s volunteer program event, contact your local Kohl’s store and ask to speak with the store manager about the event. Find your nearest Kohl’s by visiting Kohls.com.

Kohl’s is committed to supporting its communities year-round, including in times of need. Since 2001, Kohl’s has donated more than $7.5 million to support the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts across the country.