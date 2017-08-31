Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
Ellen DeGeneres surprises JJ Watt with $1M donation from Walmart

Posted 7:36 am, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 08:17AM, August 31, 2017

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 14: Actress Ellen DeGeneres of FINDING DORY took part today in 'Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Upcoming Films' presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: NFL player J. J. Watt attends the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

MILWAUKEE — A generous donation! Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres surprised JJ Watt with a $1 million donation from Walmart to his Harvey relief fundraiser.

This comes after JJ Watt recently raised his goal to $10 million. The goal was raised to $10 million after donations surpassed the $6 million mark Wednesday, August 30th.

Over 50,000 people have donated so far.

JJ Watt, a Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badgers star, who now plays for the Houston Texans, created the fundraiser Sunday, August 27th to help the victims of Harvey, calling the devastation he’s seen in the Houston area “very tough,” and asking “if you can donate, please donate.”

Watt posted a video to his Facebook page, along with a link to a YouCaring fundraiser he launched in an effort to help.

According to ESPN, Watt donated $100,000 of his own money to the fundraiser.

“Everybody in Houston stay safe,” Watt says in his video. “We’re thinking about you. We’re going to come back. We’re going to help you out. The recovery efforts are going to be massive. Houston’s a great city. We’re going to come out of this stronger than ever.”

ESPN reports the Houston Texans were unable to get back to Houston after Saturday night’s game in New Orleans. They instead flew to Dallas to wait out the storm.

